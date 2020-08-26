Indian Railways to connect Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath, Kedarnath with a 327 km railway line

The Indian Railways is set to connect a railway line of 327 kilometers, connecting the Char Dham i.e Gangotri, Yamunotri, Badrinath, and Kedarnath via Dehradun and Karanprayag in the state of Uttarakhand making it an easy and comfortable journey for crores of devotees.

Financial Express reported that the entire project is expected to cost around Rs 43,292 crore.

According to the details shared by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, the 327 km long rail line will pass through Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri Garhwal, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi.

The Railway Ministry said that Indian Railways will have to face challenges such as the limits of capacity, load, speed, and safety as all the four dhams are elevated at different levels.

According to the Railway Ministry, the Yamunotri tracing the origin of Yamuna is located at 3,293 metres above Mean Sea Level, the Gangotri tracing the origin of Ganga is situated at 3,408 metres Mean Sea Level, Kedarnath is located at 3,583 metres Mean Sea Level while Badrinath is located at 3,133 metres above Mean Sea Level.

The Union Minister also said that after the project completion, the journey to Chardham will become easier for the devotees and would bring in development opportunities for the state of Uttarakhand.