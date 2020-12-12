Indian Railways to conduct mega recruitment drive from 15th December, releases exams dates and COVID-19 protocols

Indian Railways

Indian Railways is organising a mega recruitment drive through its 21 Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) from December 15 to fill about 1.44 lakh vacancies, Ministry of Railways has said.

According to the Ministry, more than 2.44 crore candidates will be appearing in different cities across the country and the preparations for conducting of exams are in full swing.

The exams will be conducted in three phases. According to the Ministry, the first phase of the exam will commence from December 15 - December 18 for CEN 03/2019 ( Isolated and Ministerial categories) which will be followed by CEN 01/2019 (NTPC categories) from December 28 to tentatively till March, 2021. The third phase for for CEN No. RRC- 01/2019 (Level-1) from tentatively April 2020 onwards till June end, 2021.

The candidates can check the entire details for the schedule of its respective exams on RRB's official website i.e. rrbcdg.gov.in.

For CEN-03/2019 (Isolated and Ministerial categories) exams candidates will be informed individually through email and SMS about their city of exam, date and shift of exam through a link provided on RRBs official websites. The link for downloading of e-call letter will be made live 4 days prior to exam date on official websites of all RRBs. Communication regarding next phases of recruitment will be released in due course.

Here are the COVID-19 protocols

The RRBs have made extensive preparations for conducting large scale examinations like this in COVID-19 pandemic times following SOPs as laid down by Government ensuring social distancing:.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts.

Efforts are being made by RRBs to ensure that as far as possible the candidates are accommodated in their own state so that they can reach their exam centres by undertaking overnight journey.

Female and PWD candidates are accommodated within their home states. However, considering skewed distribution of candidates area wise, there will be unavoidable inter state movements.

Railways will be running special exam trains to cater to travel requirements of the candidates, wherever required and feasible.

Chief Secretaries of concerned State Governments have also been requested to extend support of local administration to RRBs for conducting CBTs in secure and safe manner ensuring social distancing.

Candidate have to produce COVID-19 self declaration in prescribed format at the entry and in absence of the same he/she will not be allowed into the exam venue.

Candidates will be checked for temperature at entry using thermo guns.

Candidates having temperature more than prescribed limits will not be allowed inside the exam venue. Exact date of re-scheduled exam of such candidates will be intimated subsequently on their registered email and mobile number.

The candidate should use his/her own facemask.

Proper arrangement of crowd management will be made as per COVID-19 protocol from the Main Gate to the Exam Labs.

After each shift the exam centre will be sanitized before starting another shift.

In order to safeguard the health of the candidates and other personnel involved in the conduct of CBT during COVID- 19 scenario, all relevant protocols / guidelines will be strictly complied and followed.