172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|indian-railways-says-no-new-circular-issued-on-suspension-of-train-services-5677611.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2020 08:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Railways says no new circular issued on suspension of train services

In a tweet, Railways clarified that Special Mail Express trains shall continue to run

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Indian Railways has clarified that no new circular has been issued on the suspension of train services until September 30.

In a tweet, the Railways clarified that Special Mail Express trains shall continue to run.

Numerous posts on social media stated that the Railways has cancelled all regular trains till Spetember 30. The posts were picked up by many news outlets, forcing the Railways to issue a clarification via its Twitter handle.

related news

The Railways had earlier said it may incur a loss of Rs 35,000 crore due to suspension of passenger services in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The national transporter is banking on its freight revenue this fiscal (2020-21), expecting freight earnings to jump 50 percent from the previous year.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 2.2-million mark on Monday with 62,064 new cases.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
First Published on Aug 10, 2020 08:20 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #railways

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.