Railways says no new circular issued on suspension of train services

The Indian Railways has clarified that no new circular has been issued on the suspension of train services until September 30.

In a tweet, the Railways clarified that Special Mail Express trains shall continue to run.



Some section of media is reporting that Railways has cancelled all regular trains till 30th September. This is not correct. No new circular has been issued by Ministry of Railways.

Special Mail Express trains shall continue to run. Close August 10, 2020

Numerous posts on social media stated that the Railways has cancelled all regular trains till Spetember 30. The posts were picked up by many news outlets, forcing the Railways to issue a clarification via its Twitter handle.

The Railways had earlier said it may incur a loss of Rs 35,000 crore due to suspension of passenger services in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The national transporter is banking on its freight revenue this fiscal (2020-21), expecting freight earnings to jump 50 percent from the previous year.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 2.2-million mark on Monday with 62,064 new cases.

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis