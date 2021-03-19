Indian Railways rolls out first AC 3-tier LHB economy class coach; check details here
Following the necessary sanctions, the Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) economy coaches will be inducted in all express and mail trains running LHB coaches. However, these coaches will not be added in the Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto and Jan Shatabdi etc. trains.
March 19, 2021 / 08:02 PM IST
Indian Railways' LHB AC Coaches. (PC-PIB)
The Indian Railways on March 19 announced that its Coach Factory in Kapurthala has recently rolled out the first prototype Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) AC three-tier economy class coach. The ministry added that the trial of the new coach has been successfully completed.
Following the necessary sanctions, the Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) economy coaches will be inducted in all express and mail trains running LHB coaches. However, these coaches will not be added in the Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto and Jan Shatabdi etc. trains, the Indian Railways Ministry release said.
Railways infrastructure will never be privatised, assets to be monetised, says Piyush GoyalHere are the new features of LHB AC three-tier coach:
- Electrical panels with reduced footprint on the passenger deck, releasing additional floor space for passenger use.
- Increased Passenger capacity of 83 Berths.
- Provision of an enabling entrance and compartment for Divyangjan with wheelchair access and Provision of Divyangjan friendly toilet with wheelchair access complying to Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan norms.
- AC ducting by providing individual vents for all berths.
- Modular design of seats and berths to improve comfort, reduced weight and higher maintainability.
- Improved passenger conveniences in form of foldable snack tables in both longitudinal and transverse bays, injury free spaces and holders for water bottles, mobile phone and magazines.
- Individual reading lights and mobile charging points for each berth.
- Ergonomically improved design of ladder for accessing the middle and upper berths.
- Increased headroom in the middle and upper berths.
- Improved design of the Indian and the Western style lavatories.
- Aesthetically pleasing and ergonomic entrance.
- Luminescent aisle markers.
- Illuminated berth indicators integral with night lights with luminescent berth numbers.
- Improved fire safety standards by ensuring compliance to world benchmark of EN45545-2 HL3 for materials.
Apart from this, the Railways Ministry also informed that it has taken several other steps to provide more comfort to train passengersThey include:
- Vande Bharat services, which have been introduced between New Delhi – Varanasi and New Delhi- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. These trains have ultra modern features like quick acceleration, on board infotainment and Global Positioning System (GPS) based passenger information system, automatic sliding doors, retractable footsteps and Zero discharge vacuum bio toilets etc.
- Decision to proliferate LHB coaches than conventional Integral Coach Factory (ICF) type coaches, whose manufacturing have been stopped since 2018-19.
- Induction of vistadome coaches to provide panoramic view to passengers.
- Launch of Project Utkrisht in April 2018 in order to improve the condition of ICF type coaches running in Mail / Express trains.
- Upgradation of 65 rakes of Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains under Project Swarn across multiple dimensions.
- Conversion of End-On-Generation (EOG) trains into Head-On-Generation (HOG) trains to reduce noise and air pollution at stations and in trains.
- Conventional lighting in coaches replaced with modern and energy efficient Light Emitting Diode (LED) lights.
- Increased number of mobile charging points in coaches.
- Apart from CCTV cameras and emergency talk back system, flasher lights have also been provided in ladies coaches in EMU rakes in South Eastern Railway to fortify the security system.