App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 06:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Railways register its best safety figures in almost four decades

The official said continuous safety measures adopted by the national transporter has resulted in a steady dip in casualties and injuries among passengers as well in the past five years.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The Indian Railways has registered its best safety figures in almost four decades in 2018-2019 till March, data has shown. The number of consequential accidents has come down from 1,130 in 1980-81 to mere 59 (94.8 per cent reduction) in 2018-19. During the same period, the fatality figure has come down from 658 in 1981-82 to 37 in 2018-19 (94.4 per cent reduction).

Last year, 2017-18, accidents had come down to 73.

"The internationally-recognised measure of safety namely Accidents Per Million Train Kilometres has also shown remarkable improvement during this period.

"The number of Accidents Per Million Train Kilometres came down from a high figure of 2.20 in 1981-82 to an all-time low figure of 0.06 in 2018-19. This shows that the Indian Railways is poised towards zero-accident mode," a senior official said.

The official said continuous safety measures adopted by the national transporter has resulted in a steady dip in casualties and injuries among passengers as well in the past five years.

While between 1990-1995, an average of more than 500 accidents took place every year over railways, with around 2,400 deaths and 4,300 injured in those five years, a decade later between 2013-2018, an average of around 110 accidents took place every year which killed around 990 people and injured about 1,500 people, according to data available with PTI.

During 2018-2019, the number of accidents took at 59, with 37 deaths and 108 injured.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 06:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Lion King in Live Action: Watch Circus Trainer Get Pinned Down by King ...

Rahul Sees Entire Humankind As Full of Hate, Except Himself: Amit Shah

The Rise, Fall and (Possible) Return of Gorkha Leader Bimal Gurung to ...

Woman Goes into Labour at McDonald's Outlet, Cops Help Deliver 'McBaby ...

Irrfan Khan Returns to Work with 'Angrezi Medium', Makers Share Pictur ...

Once Under Attack for Babri Demolition, Advani Now Finds Sympathisers ...

SP’s Vision Document Reflects Caste Matrix That Made Akhilesh, Mayaw ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB Set to Release Matric Result Tomorr ...

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bushy Eyebrows' Initially Hindered His Acting Ca ...

BJP likely to release election manifesto on Sunday

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Ruchir Sharma says it has been a lost decade for emerging markets

India grabs most of foreign inflows into Asian equities in March

Brokerages expect up to 15% upside in Titan after strong growth outloo ...

Is NaMo TV a news channel or special service? Ownership, content, regu ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; Part 5: Gauraksha goes mainstre ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: John Abraham's inconsistent spy thril ...

DGCA starts farming out flight slots unused by Jet Airways to other ca ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth suffers straight-game loss to Che ...

Gone in 6 minutes: Ethiopian Airlines pilots struggled with Boeing's a ...

Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present ...

Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost ...

Samsung Galaxy A20 announced with Exynos 7884, dual-cameras; priced at ...

Exclusive: Irrfan’s Angrezi Medium goes on floors but his Hindi Medi ...

’83: An injured Ranveer Singh greets fans at the Dharamshala cricket ...

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra is hiring and this is what you need to do t ...

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan announces the wrap of Hud Hud Dabangg

Exclusive: Varun Dhawan To Replace Rajkummar Rao In Stree 2?

Jonas Brothers' Cool releases but Nick Jonas still has Priyanka Chopra ...

Brahmastra: The logo reveal of this Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film ...

Will Smith dolls up the fantastic cast of Aladdin in a spectacular sur ...

Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan starts shooting for the sequel in Udaipur, ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.