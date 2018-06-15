Indian Railways plans to livestream cooking in IRCTC kitchens

Soon, passengers travelling by Indian Railways will be able to see live streaming of the food being cooked in the base kitchens run by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

In an attempt to keep a check on the cooks ‘cutting corners’ and serving food that is not up to the agreed standards, the Indian Railways has decided to stream the footage from its base kitchens ‘live’.

As per a report by The Times of India, Rail and Coal Minister, Piyush Goyal has asked for CCTV cameras in all the base kitchens and want the footage made public.

If this is implemented passengers will now be available to go to the IRCTC website and watch the live stream. There apparently an app in development through which passengers can keep an eye on the kitchen while travelling.

The Railway ministry has initiated a drive to improve the safety and amenities provided to passengers.

IRCTC, the primary caterer for Indian Railways operates around 200 base kitchens. Of these, CCTV cameras have been installed in 16 kitchens located in cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Bhubaneswar, etc. The process of installing cameras in other kitchens is already being initiated and will be completed gradually. The Railways serves around 10 lakh meals per day on board trains.

There are also reports of the IRCTC developing a module driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) vision detection system which analyses the camera footage and identifies issues in the Standard Operating Procedure.

If the system identifies any event that does not conform to the expected pattern, it alerts the contractor. If the contractor does not resolve it within a stipulated time, then it escalates automatically to higher authorities.

Goyal also intends to review the performance of the base kitchens using reports provided by the system.