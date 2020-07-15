Indian Railways on way to become 'green' by 2030: Here are the steps taken by national transporter

Indian Railways has set a target of transforming into “green” railways by becoming a 'net zero' carbon emitter by 2030 through various initiatives, including electrification of broad gauge, improving energy efficiency and switching to renewable sources.

It has also set a target of electrification of all routes on the broad gauge by December 2023, said the national transporter in a statement.

So, how the Indian Railways is moving towards transforming into “green” railways? According to the Railways, it has included its electrification, improving energy efficiency of locomotives and trains and fixed installations in its strategy of achieving net zero carbon emission.

The Railways has also is also going for green certification for installations/stations, fitting bio-toilets in coaches and switching to renewable sources of energy to become “green”.

The Railways has completed electrification of more than 40,000 Route Kilometres (RKM) (63 percent of Broad Gauge (BG) routes). The electrification work of 18,605 km has been done during 2014-20 compared to 3,835 km in 2009-14, it said.

It said 18,605 km electrification work has been done during 2014-20 compared to 3,835 km in 2009-14.

Indian Railways has also taken a number of initiatives to promote solar energy. Indian Railways is working to harness the potential of 500 Mega Watt (MW) energy through roof top solar panels (Developer model), it added.

Besides, Indian Railways is trying to produce power from land-based solar installations for running trains.

The Railways has 51,000 hectare of land potential of installing 20 GW land-based solar plants. The solar power so generated will be fed to central or state grid or directly to 25 kV AC traction system.

Also, in the field of green initiatives, a total of 69,000 coaches have been fitted with more than 2,44,000 bio-toilets in the Railways, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)