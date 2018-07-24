Indian Railways now provides train running status on WhatsApp, here's how

Taking its passenger services up a notch, Indian Railways is now providing passengers with the latest status of running trains on WhatsApp. The Railways has partnered with Indian online travel company MakeMyTrip to let travellers get all the information regarding train queries such as timings and stations just by sending a request via the messenger.

Here's how the new facility works:

To get a train's latest status on WhatsApp, passengers are required to save the number 7349389104 (via MakeMyTrip) on their mobile phones. When an update is required, then the user will simply have to send the train number on the aforementioned number through WhatsApp. Once the message is delivered, you will receive a reply within 10 seconds in most cases.

However, passengers must note that their train number will not reach the server until they see two blue ticks on the WhatsApp text, which indicates that the message was delivered successfully. Only then will the details be sent by the service provider.