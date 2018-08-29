App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 08:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Railways launches first of 100 SMART coaches

With this new technology, the Railways wants to move to predictive maintenance instead of preventive maintenance.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian Railways has received its first SMART coach with new safety and security features. The new coach is equipped with world-class facilities for the comfort of passengers and incorporates an intelligent sensor-based system.

With the new technology, the Railways is looking to move to predictive maintenance instead of preventive maintenance, according to a Financial Express report. Close to 100 such coaches will be manufactured by the Modern Coach Factory in Raebareli as part of the Make in India initiative.

The coach is equipped with sensors and a centralised computer system that monitors them. The transporter will have one single platform to monitor and diagnose the health of all coaches.

The coaches will be WiFi enabled to allow passengers to connect their smart devices.

related news

Some of the new features include:

  1. To foresee defects in wheels, bearings and tracks, there is a 'vibration-based self-power harvesting sensor' in the axle box of the coach. This will also help negate line failures.

  2. The coach consists of a Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit, which is similar to an industrial grade computer. This has been provided with GSM network and will monitor coach maintenance and passenger interface.

  3. CCTVs with AI capabilities have been installed in the coach to improve the security of passengers and to keep a track on railway staff.

  4. The coach is equipped with a passenger information system and a digital destination board which is GPS-enabled. It will give details about the current location of the train and the expected time of arrival.

According to railways, the sensor-based system will help the transporter bring down maintenance cost, as there will be notifications about possible defects and impending faults. The Indian Railways plans to recover the cost of the system — Rs 12-14 lakhs — will be recovered in a year.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 08:16 pm

tags #India #Indian Railways #Piyush Goyal

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.