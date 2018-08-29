Indian Railways launches first of 100 SMART coaches

The Indian Railways has received its first SMART coach with new safety and security features. The new coach is equipped with world-class facilities for the comfort of passengers and incorporates an intelligent sensor-based system.

With the new technology, the Railways is looking to move to predictive maintenance instead of preventive maintenance, according to a Financial Express report. Close to 100 such coaches will be manufactured by the Modern Coach Factory in Raebareli as part of the Make in India initiative.

The coach is equipped with sensors and a centralised computer system that monitors them. The transporter will have one single platform to monitor and diagnose the health of all coaches.

The coaches will be WiFi enabled to allow passengers to connect their smart devices.



To foresee defects in wheels, bearings and tracks, there is a 'vibration-based self-power harvesting sensor' in the axle box of the coach. This will also help negate line failures.

The coach consists of a Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit, which is similar to an industrial grade computer. This has been provided with GSM network and will monitor coach maintenance and passenger interface.

CCTVs with AI capabilities have been installed in the coach to improve the security of passengers and to keep a track on railway staff.

The coach is equipped with a passenger information system and a digital destination board which is GPS-enabled. It will give details about the current location of the train and the expected time of arrival.



According to railways, the sensor-based system will help the transporter bring down maintenance cost, as there will be notifications about possible defects and impending faults. The Indian Railways plans to recover the cost of the system — Rs 12-14 lakhs — will be recovered in a year.