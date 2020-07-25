Indian Railways launches CheckIn Master app for contactless ticket checks

Indian Railways (IR) has launched ‘CheckIn Master’, an app for staff to conduct contactless ticket checks at stations. The app can check PRS and UTS tickets by scanning the OCR and QR codes. Staff will also be provided with handheld thermal guns to screen passengers.

In the first phase, it will be put to use at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai – where it was launched, and then at other stations in the city, Mint reported. Central Railways (CR) plans to expand the initiative by installing flap gates with automatic QR code ticket checks at entry and exit points in the next phase.

The app is aimed at helping ticket checking staff “discharge their duties without fear in the times of COVID-19,” CR added. Besides ticket checks, the app can be used to log attendance and for real time monitoring of staff, it said.

The app was developed under corporate social responsibility (CSR) by the Rural Electrification Corporation (RECL) and hence incurred zero-cost for the Railways.

The move is not the first such shift in staff provisions by IR during the pandemic. Earlier, CR – Mumbai provided ticket checking staff with 50 portable Public Address (PA) systems. It will enable frontline staff to communicate with passengers while practising social distancing.

The portable PAs are convenient to use neckbands equipped with a 3.5mm microphone input socket for connecting headband microphone and a 3.5mm input socket for DVD, CD and MP3 connection.