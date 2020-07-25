App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Pro Trader Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on 1 st and 2nd August, from 10 am to 1 pm. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2020 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Railways launches CheckIn Master app for contactless ticket checks

Besides ticket checks, the app can be used to log attendance and for real time monitoring of staff

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Indian Railways (IR) has launched ‘CheckIn Master’, an app for staff to conduct contactless ticket checks at stations. The app can check PRS and UTS tickets by scanning the OCR and QR codes. Staff will also be provided with handheld thermal guns to screen passengers.

In the first phase, it will be put to use at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai – where it was launched, and then at other stations in the city, Mint reported. Central Railways (CR) plans to expand the initiative by installing flap gates with automatic QR code ticket checks at entry and exit points in the next phase.

The app is aimed at helping ticket checking staff “discharge their duties without fear in the times of COVID-19,” CR added. Besides ticket checks, the app can be used to log attendance and for real time monitoring of staff, it said.

Close

The app was developed under corporate social responsibility (CSR) by the Rural Electrification Corporation (RECL) and hence incurred zero-cost for the Railways.

related news

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

The move is not the first such shift in staff provisions by IR during the pandemic. Earlier, CR – Mumbai provided ticket checking staff with 50 portable Public Address (PA) systems. It will enable frontline staff to communicate with passengers while practising social distancing.

The portable PAs are convenient to use neckbands equipped with a 3.5mm microphone input socket for connecting headband microphone and a 3.5mm input socket for DVD, CD and MP3 connection.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here
First Published on Jul 25, 2020 10:45 am

tags #App #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Indian Railways #Technology #tickets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.