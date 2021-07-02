Indian Railways' June freight revenues register 26.7% Y-o-Y jump, hit Rs 11,186.81 crores
July 02, 2021 / 06:25 PM IST
The Indian Railways on July 2 said that it earned Rs 11,186.82 crores as revenue from freight loading in the month of June, which was 4.5 percent higher than June 2019 and 26.7 percent higher than June 2020.
"In the month of June 2021, Indian Railways freight loading was 112.65 million tonnes which is 11.19% higher compared to June 2019 (101.31 million tonnes) which was a normal year and 20.37% higher compared to June 2020 (93.59 million tonnes) for the same period," the Indian Railways said in a press release.
In 2020-21, during the first four months, the freight handled by the railways was much below the numbers achieved in 2019-20, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.
The important commodities transported during June 2021 includes 50.03 million tonnes of coal, 14.53 million tonnes of Iron Ore, 5.53 million tonnes of Pig Iron & Finished Steel, 5.53 million tonnes of Food Grains, 4.71 million tonnes of Fertilizers, 3.66 million tonnes of Mineral Oil, 6.59 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker) and 4.28 million tonnes of Clinker, the railways said in a press release.
Meanwhile, the Railways also said work on the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) is gathering speed. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal held a review meeting with chief secretaries of state government to expedite the progress and resolve critical issues related to the project.
He reiterated that the DFC will play a critical role in enhancing logistics in India by making rail freight faster and more cost-efficient.