Indian Railways joins hands with USAID for clean energy solutions

On June 14, the Indian Railways (IR) and the United States Agency for International Development/India (USAID/India), a self-governing agency of the US federal government, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). (Image:PIB)

Indian Railways, in its determined efforts to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2030, has taken a significant step by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United States Agency for International Development/India (USAID/India). The MoU, signed on June 14, 2023, aims to foster collaboration on clean energy and energy efficiency solutions between the two entities.

The signing ceremony witnessed the participation of distinguished representatives, including Shri Naveen Gulati, Member (Traction and Rolling Stock), Railway Board, Indian Railways, and Ms. Isabel Coleman, Deputy Administrator, USAID. Also present was Sh. Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board.

USAID, an agency of the U.S. Government, plays a crucial role in supporting international development and advancing various mission objectives, including clean energy, climate change mitigation and adaptation, and economic growth. Under this MoU, USAID will extend technical assistance and support to Indian Railways in multiple areas.

The collaboration encompasses long-term energy planning, the formulation of an Energy Efficiency Policy and Action Plan for IR Buildings, clean energy procurement strategies, addressing regulatory barriers, and bid design for large-scale renewable procurement. Additionally, the partnership will focus on promoting e-mobility and conducting joint events, conferences, and capacity-building programs.

This strategic partnership between Indian Railways and USAID/India signifies a major milestone in their shared objective of achieving Net Zero Carbon Emission by 2030. With technical expertise and support from USAID, Indian Railways is poised to make significant progress in reducing its carbon footprint and embracing sustainable energy solutions.