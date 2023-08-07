Indian Railways has 2.5 lakh posts lying vacant: Govt data

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the data in response to BJP MP Sushil Modi's questions

Around 2.5 lakh posts are lying vacant in the Indian Railways, with a bulk of the vacancies pertaining to the 'Group C' jobs, as per the data shared in the Parliament by the central government on August 7.

There a total of 2,48,895 vacancies in all zone of Railways in Group C posts, showed the answer submitted by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in response to a query raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Sushil Kumar Modi.

The maximum positions are lying vacant in the northern zone at 32,468, followed by 29,869 in eastern, 25,597 in western and 25,281 in central zones.

Also, a total of 2,070 posts in Group 'A' and 'B' are lying vacant, according to Vaishnaw's response. This takes the overall number of vacancies in the Railways to 2,50,965.

The minister also noted that as of June 30, 2023, a total of 1,28,349 candidates have been empanelled to Group C posts (excluding Level-1) against notifications.

A total of 1,47,280 candidates have been empanelled to Level-1 posts against notifications, as of June 30, 2023, he added.

Vaishnaw further stated that direct recruitment to Group A services on Indian Railways is mainly done by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). "Indent is placed on UPSC and DoPT (Department of Personnel and Training," he said.

The Railways' total vacancies, at 2.5 lakh, is lower as compared to 3.12 lakh non-gazetted posts lying vacant across the country as on December 1, 2022.

Considered as the country's largest employer, the Railways had a total of 11.75 lakh employees as of February 1, 2023.