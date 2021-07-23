MARKET NEWS

Indian Railways' Gatimaan, Katra Vande Bharat Express services resumes; check details here

Indian Railways Gatimaan runs between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Jhansi while the Vande Bharat Express connects New Delhi with Katra.

Moneycontrol News
July 23, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST
Representative Image: Vande Bharat Express, India's first semi-high speed train

The services of Indian Railways' two premium trains the Gatimaan Express and the Vande Bharat Express has been resumed. The Gatimaan Express runs between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Jhansi and the Vande Bharat Express connects New Delhi with Katra.

The Vande Bharat Express leaves from New Delhi station at 6 am and reaches Shri Vaishnodevi Katra at 2 pm covering a total distance of 655 km. Vande Bharat Express halts at Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi stations. It runs every day except on Tuesdays and the ticket price for an AC chair car seat on this train is Rs 1,180 and for an executive chair car seat, it is Rs 2,385.

The Gatimaan Express leaves from Hazrat Nizamuddin station at 8:10 am and arrives at Jhansi at 12:35 pm.

The stops of Gatimaan Express are Agra Cantt and Gwalior station. The ticket prices of this train are Rs 950 for an AC chair car and Rs 2,030 for an executive chair car seat. Except for Friday, the train operates on all other six days.

Last month, the Indian Railways announced that as the coronavirus cases are decreasing in the country, it is enhancing the number of special trains particularly to provide trains for the movement of migrant labour and to clear the waiting list in various origin-destination clusters.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jul 23, 2021 10:06 am

