App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 09:34 AM IST | Source: Hindustan Times

Indian Railways’ first pod hotel to come up at Mumbai Central station

The agency plans to construct 30 such capsules, in which passengers can stay up to 12 hours, along with a lounge area, cafeteria, changing areas and washrooms.

Hindustan Times @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Two non air-conditioned (AC) waiting rooms at Mumbai Central railway station will soon be turned into Indian Railways' first pod hotel — a building with a large number of extremely small and ultra-modern 'capsules' or rooms, that provide cheap overnight accommodation.

The hotel will be on the first floor of the station's main building. The Indian Railways-owned Indian Rail Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), that will be constructing the hotel, is working on the design and infrastructure that will be provided in the pods.

The agency plans to construct 30 such capsules, in which passengers can stay up to 12 hours, along with a lounge area, cafeteria, changing areas and washrooms.

Close

The pods are expected to be cheaper than the retiring rooms available for passengers.

related news

The Railways is planning on constructing classic and suite capsules.

Classic pods will be for one passenger, and have lockers, charging sockets, and baggage space, whereas the suite pods will have a large bed for two passengers, personal lockers and Wifi facility.

"Two waiting rooms, designated to men and women passengers, have been allocated for the pod hotel by the Western Railway (WR). Designs and technicalities are being finalised, post which tenders will be floated within two months," said a senior IRCTC official.

Mumbai Central station has three waiting rooms — two non-AC and one AC. "We have nine retiring rooms and after the construction of the pod hotel, we can convert few existing retiring rooms into waiting rooms," said a WR official.

HT had in December 2018 reported about the IRCTC's proposal to construct a pod hotel near Mumbai Central station. India's first pod hotel opened in the city in Andheri in 2017.

MUM CENTRAL GETS GREEN CREDITS

Mumbai Central station has been recently accredited with ISO 14001:25 certification for Enviromental Management System (EMS)

The certification has been awarded for solid waste management bio-gas plant at the station, the provision of day light harvesting system and LED lights at the station.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 20, 2019 09:34 am

tags #India

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.