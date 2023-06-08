English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Indian Railways’ earning from freight in May up 4% YoY at Rs 14,642 crore

    On cumulative basis from April – May 2023, freight loading of 260.28 MT was achieved by the national transporter against last year loading of 253.48 MT, an increase of approximate 3 percent over last year loading

    Moneycontrol News
    June 08, 2023 / 06:35 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Indian Railways on June 8 said that it collected Rs 14,642 crore earnings from freight loading in May 2023 as against Rs 14083.86 crore in the year-ago month, an increase of 4 percent.

    On a cumulative basis from April–May 2023, freight loading of 260.28 million tonnes (MT) was achieved by the national transporter against last year's loading of 253.48 MT, an increase of approximately 3 percent over last year's loading. In the same period, the Railways earned Rs 28,512.46 crore against Rs 27,066.42 crore over the last year, up 5 percent year-on-year.

    Further, segment-wise, the Railways achieved freight loading of 65.89 MT in coal, followed by 15.23 MT in iron ore, 13.20 MT in cement, 10.96 MT in balance other goods, 6.79 MT in containers, 4.89 MT in fertiliser, 4.85 MT in food grains and 4.23 MT in mineral oil last month.

    The national transporter also mentioned that it has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve service delivery at competitive prices. "The customer-centric approach and work of Business Development Units backed up by agile policy-making helped Railways towards this significant achievement," it added.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #indian railway freight loading #Indian Railways #railways freight loading
    first published: Jun 8, 2023 06:35 pm