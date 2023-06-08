Indian Railways’ earning from freight in May up 4% YoY at Rs 14,642 crore

Representative image

Indian Railways on June 8 said that it collected Rs 14,642 crore earnings from freight loading in May 2023 as against Rs 14083.86 crore in the year-ago month, an increase of 4 percent.

On a cumulative basis from April–May 2023, freight loading of 260.28 million tonnes (MT) was achieved by the national transporter against last year's loading of 253.48 MT, an increase of approximately 3 percent over last year's loading. In the same period, the Railways earned Rs 28,512.46 crore against Rs 27,066.42 crore over the last year, up 5 percent year-on-year.

Further, segment-wise, the Railways achieved freight loading of 65.89 MT in coal, followed by 15.23 MT in iron ore, 13.20 MT in cement, 10.96 MT in balance other goods, 6.79 MT in containers, 4.89 MT in fertiliser, 4.85 MT in food grains and 4.23 MT in mineral oil last month.

The national transporter also mentioned that it has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve service delivery at competitive prices. "The customer-centric approach and work of Business Development Units backed up by agile policy-making helped Railways towards this significant achievement," it added.