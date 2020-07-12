Indian Railways changes time table for some trains - here are the details

Time table for few special trains has been changed by Indian Railways from the eastern zone, effective from July 11.

All regular mail, express and passenger services, as well as suburban trains, will remain cancelled till August 12 as the cases of the coronavirus disease surged in the country, The railways ministry had said in June.

An official order said, "All special trains—15 pairs on the Rajdhani routes since May 12 and 100 pairs operating since June 1—will continue".

The Eastern Railway announced a reduction in the frequency of train numbers 02303/02304 Howrah-New Delhi-Howrah Special (via Patna) and 02381/02382 Howrah-New Delhi-Howrah Special (via Dhanbad).

Here is the changed schedule

- Train no 02303-Howrah Special (via Patna) from Howrah will run only on Saturday effective July 11, 2020.

- Train no 02304-New Delhi-Howrah Special (via Patna) from New Delhi will now run only on Sundays effective from July 12, 2020.

- Train no 02381-Howrah-New Delhi Special (via Dhanbad) from Howrah will run only on Thursdays effective July 16, 2020.

- Train no 02382-New Delhi-Howrah Special (via Dhanbad) from New Delhi will run only on Fridays effective July 17, 2020.