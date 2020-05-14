App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 10:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Railways cancels old ticket bookings done for travel upto June 30; Shramik, special trains to continue

The Railways will be refunding all passengers who had booked tickets on trains that have now been cancelled, said the report.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom








Indian Railways has said, all the tickets booked during and before the lockdown announcement, for travel on or before June 30 in regular trains will be cancelled, as per a notification seen by Moneycontrol.









The Railways will be refunding all passengers who booked tickets on trains that have now been cancelled, said the report.

However, Shramik trains that ferry home lakhs of migrant workers, stranded in various parts of the country due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, will run - said the notification.

The special train services will also continue to operate.

Ministry of Railways notification

related news

In an indication that it might soon start mail, express as well as chair car services, the Railway Board on May 13 issued an order introducing the provision of waiting list tickets not only for its operational special trains but for more such trains "to be notified in due course".

While in present special trains only confirmed tickets are booked, the wait listed tickets will now be available for bookings opening on May 15 for journeys beginning from May 22.

The railways has, however, capped the waiting list on these trains -- up to 100 for AC 3 Tier, 50 for AC 2 Tier, 200 for Sleeper Class, 100 for Chair Cars and 20 each for First AC and Executive Class.

The order from the railway board to zones indicates that the railways is planning to run mixed services instead of the presently all air-conditioned trains. This also means that it could begin services to smaller towns along with the major cities that its Rajdhani specials are catering to now.

Neither Tatkal or Premium Tatkal Quota nor senior citizen quota will be available on these trains. Reservation against Cancellation (RAC) tickets will also not be allowed.

No waiting ticket holder will be allowed to travel, officials said, adding that they will get full refund.

So far, there is no order from the railways to begin more services.

(Note: The story has been updated to say that trains tickets booked before and during the lockdown for the period upto June 30 will be cancelled. An earlier version of this story said all trains will be cancelled. The error is deeply regretted.)

First Published on May 14, 2020 09:11 am

tags #coronavirus #India #Indian Railways

