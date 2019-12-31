App
Last Updated : Dec 31, 2019 08:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Railways announces fare hike effective from January 1

The railways also announced a two paise/km hike in fares of mail/express non-AC trains and four paise/km hike in the fares of AC classes.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

On the New Year's eve, the railways announced fare hike across its network, excluding suburban trains, effective from January 1, 2020, according to an order issued on December 31. While suburban fares remain unchanged, ordinary non-AC, non-suburban fares hiked by 1 paise per km of journey.

The railways also announced a two paise/km hike in fares of mail/express non-AC trains and four paise/km hike in the fares of AC classes.

Premium trains like Shatabdi, Rajdhani and Duronto trains are included in the fare hike.

In the Delhi-Kolkata Rajdhani which covers a distance of 1,447 km, the hike at the rate of 4 paise per km will be around Rs 58.

According to the order, there will not be any change in the reservation fee and superfast charge and the hike in fares will not be applicable to tickets already booked.

First Published on Dec 31, 2019 07:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways

