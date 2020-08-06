Indian Railways announces 5% discount for container train movement

To boost the freight traffic by rail mode, the Indian Railways is offering a discount of five percent the rate it charges for the movements of loaded containers.

A circular issued by the Railway Board on August 3 says that the “authority has decided to permit a discount of five percent on Haulage Charge per 20-foot equivalent unit (TEU) rates for the movement of loaded containers”.

The discounted price will be valid from August 4 to the remaining part of this fiscal year i.e. April 3, 2021, said the circular.

This is another offer in a slew of incentives that the Indian Railways is offering to attract more freight to railways, during the time when India is facing lower demand due to COVID-19 pandemic.

As a part of these incentives, the Railways is also giving 50 percent concession in terminal access charges for covered wagons, reported news agency IANS.

The Railways has worked on the alternate goods shed policy, in which terminal charge will not be levied on consignments booked from alternate goods sheds, instead of identified busy goods shed, said the report citing a Railway Ministry spokesperson.

The Railways has further decided to not collect the stabling charges on container traffic from May 18 to October 31, said the report.

Also, the Railways has decided to give a concession of 40 percent for loading in open wagons covered with tarpaulin, added the report.