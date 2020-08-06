172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|indian-railways-announces-5-discount-for-container-train-movement-5652761.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2020 10:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Railways announces 5% discount for container train movement

The discounted price will be valid from August 4 to the remaining part of this fiscal year i.e. April 3, 2021.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

To boost the freight traffic by rail mode, the Indian Railways is offering a discount of five percent the rate it charges for the movements of loaded containers.

A circular issued by the Railway Board on August 3 says that the “authority has decided to permit a discount of five percent on Haulage Charge per 20-foot equivalent unit (TEU) rates for the movement of loaded containers”.

The discounted price will be valid from August 4 to the remaining part of this fiscal year i.e. April 3, 2021, said the circular.

Close

This is another offer in a slew of incentives that the Indian Railways is offering to attract more freight to railways, during the time when India is facing lower demand due to COVID-19 pandemic.

related news

As a part of these incentives, the Railways is also giving 50 percent concession in terminal access charges for covered wagons, reported news agency IANS.

The Railways has worked on the alternate goods shed policy, in which terminal charge will not be levied on consignments booked from alternate goods sheds, instead of identified busy goods shed, said the report citing a Railway Ministry spokesperson.

The Railways has further decided to not collect the stabling charges on container traffic from May 18 to October 31, said the report.

Also, the Railways has decided to give a concession of 40 percent for loading in open wagons covered with tarpaulin, added the report.
First Published on Aug 6, 2020 10:45 am

tags #Economy #India #Indian Railways

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.