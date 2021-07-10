MARKET NEWS

Indian Railways Alert: Central Railway’s Mumbai passenger reservation system to remain closed for 3 hours on July 10-11

During the period of shut down, IVRS system, current reservation, refund counters, coaching refund terminal, charting work and internet booking for Mumbai PRS will not be available, according to Central Railway

Moneycontrol News
July 10, 2021 / 12:40 PM IST
Indian Railways will suspend the passenger reservation system (PRS) for three hours for data compression on the intervening night of July 10-July 11, according to a statement released by the Central Railway (CR).

“PRS system Downtime (shutdown) for Data compression is planned o­n intervening night of 10.7.2021 & 11.7.2021,” said the release issued by the Public Relations Department, Central Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on July 9.

The services will be shut down from 11.45 pm on July 10 to 2.45 am on July 11. “PRS and Coaching refund activities will not be available from 23.45 hrs of 10.7.2021 to 02.45 hrs of 11.7.2021. Refund will be done manually as per extant rules,” mentioned the release.

During the period of shutting down, IVRS system, current reservation, refund counters, coaching refund terminal, charting work, and internet booking for Mumbai PRS will not be available, the CR said.
