Indian Cricketer tests COVID-19 positive: BCCI secretary Jay Shah had sent cautionary letter against attending Wimbledon, EURO 2020

The news comes in the wake of BCCI secretary Jay Shah recently sending an e-mail to the Indian contingent in the United Kingdom warning it about the rising cases of COVID-19. The side is to reassemble at Durham in a bio-bubble ahead of the Test series against England next month.

Amid reports that one of the 23 Indian cricketers in the ongoing tour of England has tested positive for COVID-19, it has emerged that BCCI secretary Jay Shah had cautioned players against attending either EURO 2020 or Wimbledon tournaments in the country.

Shah's warning had come in the form of an e-mail sent to the Indian side in the UK. It referenced rising COVID-19 cases in the UK and asked players to reassemble at Durham in a bio-bubble ahead of the Test series against England next month.

Players were also told to "avoid" crowded places as the Covishield vaccine "only provides protection, not full immunity against the virus". The letter also specifically stated that players should avoid the recently concluded Wimbledon and Euro 2020.

PTI on July 15 reported that one players among the Indian cricket contingent in England has tested positive for COVID-19 during the 20-day break. While not named, the report added that the player will not be travelling with the team to Durham today.

Speaking anonymously to PTI, a source from the BCCI said, ""Yes, one of the players has tested positive although he is largely asymptomatic currently. He is in quarantine at an acquaintance's place and won't be travelling with the team to Durham on Thursday."

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The touring party did not divulge the players' name, but it is understood they have been infected by the contagious Delta variant of the novel coronavirus. The Indian team is due to take on England in a five-match Test series starting August 4.