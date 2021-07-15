Indian Cricketer tests COVID-19 positive: BCCI secretary Jay Shah had sent cautionary letter against attending Wimbledon, EURO 2020
Jay Shah's e-mail to the Indian contingent warned about the rising cases of COVID-19 and asked the side is to reassemble at Durham in a bio-bubble ahead of the Test series against England next month.
The news comes in the wake of BCCI secretary Jay Shah recently sending an e-mail to the Indian contingent in the United Kingdom warning it about the rising cases of COVID-19. The side is to reassemble at Durham in a bio-bubble ahead of the Test series against England next month.
Amid reports that one of the 23 Indian cricketers in the ongoing tour of England has tested positive for COVID-19, it has emerged that BCCI secretary Jay Shah had cautioned players against attending either EURO 2020 or Wimbledon tournaments in the country.
Shah's warning had come in the form of an e-mail sent to the Indian side in the UK. It referenced rising COVID-19 cases in the UK and asked players to reassemble at Durham in a bio-bubble ahead of the Test series against England next month.
Players were also told to "avoid" crowded places as the Covishield vaccine "only provides protection, not full immunity against the virus". The letter also specifically stated that players should avoid the recently concluded Wimbledon and Euro 2020.
PTI on July 15 reported that one players among the Indian cricket contingent in England has tested positive for COVID-19 during the 20-day break. While not named, the report added that the player will not be travelling with the team to Durham today.
Speaking anonymously to PTI, a source from the BCCI said, ""Yes, one of the players has tested positive although he is largely asymptomatic currently. He is in quarantine at an acquaintance's place and won't be travelling with the team to Durham on Thursday."
The touring party did not divulge the players' name, but it is understood they have been infected by the contagious Delta variant of the novel coronavirus. The Indian team is due to take on England in a five-match Test series starting August 4.