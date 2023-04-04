 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Indian pilots body write to Aviation Minister, seek shorter notice periods

Moneycontrol News
Apr 04, 2023 / 10:41 PM IST

The letter stated that the length of the notice period poses a significant safety risk to the aviation industry and the public, whilst undermining the safety culture mandated by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Employers often enforce unreasonable bonds and use coercive tactics, such as encashing open-dated checks obtained from pilots, not paying dues, and not releasing safety records. Representative Image

The Federation of Indian Pilots on April 4 wrote to Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia regarding their concerns with prolonged notice period requirement of Indian Pilots.

The letter stated the length of the notice period poses a significant safety risk to the aviation industry and the public, whilst undermining the safety culture mandated by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

"The prevailing industry norm in India, which requires pilots to serve a minimum notice period of six months or more for resigning (while no such long notice period is required from the employer to terminate a pilot), is an exploitative and unsafe practice." the letter read.

Further, the federation pointed out that some employers force pilots to furnish unreasonable bonds and open dated checks in order to prevent them from leaving their current employment.