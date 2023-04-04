Indian pilots body write to Aviation Minister, seek shorter notice periods

Employers often enforce unreasonable bonds and use coercive tactics, such as encashing open-dated checks obtained from pilots, not paying dues, and not releasing safety records. Representative Image

The Federation of Indian Pilots on April 4 wrote to Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia regarding their concerns with prolonged notice period requirement of Indian Pilots.

The letter stated the length of the notice period poses a significant safety risk to the aviation industry and the public, whilst undermining the safety culture mandated by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

"The prevailing industry norm in India, which requires pilots to serve a minimum notice period of six months or more for resigning (while no such long notice period is required from the employer to terminate a pilot), is an exploitative and unsafe practice." the letter read.

Further, the federation pointed out that some employers force pilots to furnish unreasonable bonds and open dated checks in order to prevent them from leaving their current employment.

Employers often enforce unreasonable bonds and use coercive tactics, such as encashing open-dated checks obtained from pilots, not paying dues, and not releasing safety records. Pilots who are dissatisfied and predictably mentally stressed are often forced to stay with their current employers against their will because of their mental stress.

Due to this, they are at risk for anxiety, workplace harassment, and losing out on better job opportunities on the global market.

"The Aircraft Rules 1937 mandate that personnel involved in aircraft operations must be qualified and competent to perform their duties. The above-mentioned tactics used by some employers to force their pilots to continue working for 6 months or more, impede the pilots’ ability to focus and concentrate whilst performing their duties during the notice period, thereby compromising the competency requirement of the Aircraft Rules, making it unsafe for passengers and crew." the FIP wrote.

The federation urged the minister to intervene in the matter on an urgent basis and mentioned that the industry norm is a one-month notice period, which may extend to two months in rare cases.