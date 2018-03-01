App
Feb 28, 2018 08:24 PM IST

Indian-origin Liberal MP quits as chair of party's Pacific Caucus over Atwal controversy

Sarai, 43, had invited Jaspal Atwal - a Sikh convicted of attempting to assassinate an Indian minister in 1986 - to attend a reception at the residence of Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel in New Delhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Indian-origin Randeep Sarai, a Canadian MP who had invited a convicted Sikh terrorist to a formal dinner during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to India, has quit as chair of the Liberal party's Pacific Caucus, taking responsibility for the goof-up, a media report said.

Sarai, 43, had invited Jaspal Atwal - a Sikh convicted of attempting to assassinate an Indian minister in 1986 - to attend a reception at the residence of Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel in New Delhi.

The invitation was revoked as soon as Atwal's name was discovered on the guest list.

Trudeau met with Sarai late Tuesday, during which the lawmaker offered to resign as chair of the party's Pacific Caucus, The Star newspaper reported.

"I want to again apologise for my role in recent unfortunate events," Sarai said in a statement, adding that he'll "be exercising better judgment" in future.

"As I don't want to distract from the good work of the Pacific caucus, I will be stepping down as caucus chair." Trudeau has accepted Sarai's offer to resign, the paper added.

