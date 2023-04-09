 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian-origin candidates line up for Leicester Mayor role in UK

PTI
Apr 09, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST

Conservative Party councillor Sanjay Modhwadia will compete with Rita Patel, a former Labour councillor who announced her bid recently in order to scrap the role.

Two Indian-origin candidates are lined up to go head-to-head for the post of Leicester Mayor in the local elections coming up in the UK early next month.

Conservative Party councillor Sanjay Modhwadia will compete with Rita Patel, a former Labour councillor who announced her bid recently in order to scrap the role. Patel, a Rushey Mead councillor from Leicester who will run as an independent, launched her campaign saying the city needed "a fresh start” and promised one of her first jobs will be to remove the mayoral role.

Sitting Labour Mayor, Sir Peter Soulsby, expressed disappointment at Patel's exit from the party after she was one of four city councillors suspended for six months for their attempt to scrap the mayor’s office through a vote at a council meeting last month.

Now the Tories have confirmed Modhwadia, a city councillor for North Evington, as their candidate to challenge Soulsby - who has held the job since it was created 12 years ago. He was in the eye of the storm when Leicester witnessed sectarian clashes last September following an India-Pakistan cricket match. Modhwadia, a local businessman, has been campaigning to push for a "Made in Leicester" brand to improve the city’s perception around the globe.