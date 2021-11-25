MARKET NEWS

English
Indian Oil pays Rs 2,424 crore as dividend tranche to government

So far during the current financial year 2021-22, Rs 20,222.40 crore has been received as dividends from central public sector enterprises.

Moneycontrol News
November 25, 2021 / 07:55 PM IST

Indian Oil Corporation has paid Rs 2,424 crore as a dividend tranche to the government, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary at the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), said on November 25.

The DIPAM Secretary took to Twitter to make the announcement.

The dividend windfall from its holdings in public sector undertakings (PSU)s has helped the government treasury recover from the massive hits it took from the two coronavirus pandemic waves.

So far during the current financial year 2021-22 (April-March), Rs 20,222.40 crore has been received as dividends from central public sector enterprises.

On November 25, Indian Oil shares ended 1.14 percent lower to settle at Rs 126.15 apiece on the National Stock Exchange.

The state-owned diversified, integrated energy major accounts for nearly half of the country’s petroleum products’ market share. Indian Oil clocked sales of 81.027 million metric tonnes (MMT) in 2020-21.
