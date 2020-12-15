Indian Navy's senior-most submariner passes away due to COVID-19 complications

Vice Admiral Srikant, passed away due to coronavirus-related complications. ANI.

Vice Admiral Srikant, the seniormost submariner of the Indian Navy, died due to COVID-19 related complications at Base Hospital in New Delhi on the intervening night of December 14 and December 15.

He was the Director General of Project Seabird.

Earlier, he had held the titles including Inspector General of Nuclear Safety and Commandant of the National Defence College.