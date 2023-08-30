Indian Navy to launch advanced warship Mahendragiri on September 1 showcasing self-reliance

Mahendragiri has been designed by Navy's Warship Design Bureau

The Indian Navy's new warship, Mahendragiri, developed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, is set to be launched in Mumbai on September 1, according to a release from the defense ministry.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will serve as the chief guest at the launch ceremony. The release emphasizes that the launch of Mahendragiri stands as a fitting testament to the remarkable progress of the nation in constructing a self-reliant naval force.

Named after a mountain peak in the Eastern Ghats located in the state of Odisha, Mahendragiri represents the seventh ship within the Project 17A Frigates series. These warships follow the Project 17 Class Frigates (Shivalik Class) and boast enhanced stealth features, advanced weapons, sensors, and platform management systems.

"The newly christened Mahendragiri is a technologically advanced warship and stands as a symbol of India's determination to embrace its rich naval heritage while propelling itself towards a future of indigenous defence capabilities," the defence ministry said.

Under the Project 17A program, a total of four ships by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and three ships by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers are under construction. The first six ships of the project have been launched so far from 2019-2023.

Project 17A ships have been designed in-house by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, the organisation in charge of all warship design activities.

Aligning with the country's 'Aatma Nirbharata' or self-reliance campaign, a substantial 75 percent of the orders for equipment and systems of Project 17A ships have been ordered from indigenous firms, including micro, small, and medium enterprises.