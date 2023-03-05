 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian Navy successfully test-fires BrahMos missile

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST

The missile that was tested had the indigenous "seeker and booster', officials said.

BrahMos precision strike missile succesfully launched by Ship by the Indian Navy, in the Arabian Sea, on March 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The Indian Navy on Sunday successfully test-fired in the Arabian Sea the ship-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic missile.

"The Indian Navy carried out a successful precision strike in the Arabian Sea by ship launched BrahMos missile with DRDO-designed indigenous seeker and booster, reinforcing our commitment towards Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence," said a senior military official.

BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, an India-Russian joint venture, produces supersonic cruise missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms.