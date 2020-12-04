Indian Navy successfully completes 'Operation Samudra Setu' amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Indian Navy began Operation Samudra Setu on May 5 and completed on July 8, by bringing 3,992 Indian citizens back to their homeland by sea from three countries after the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Representative image

India celebrates Navy Day on December 4 every year to commemorate the Indian Navy's attack on Karachi harbour during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, inflicting massive losses on the enemy.



Navy Day greetings to all our valorous navy personnel and their families. The Indian navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. We also remember India’s rich maritime tradition over centuries. pic.twitter.com/k2PMgvc0F3

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2020

On the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Indian Navy, saying it fearlessly protects the country's coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need.

Among many achievements, one was Operation Samudra Setu – an exercise to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is Operation Samudra Setu?

The Indian Navy began Operation Samudra Setu on May 5 and completed on July 8, by bringing 3,992 Indian citizens back to their homeland by sea from three countries after the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Why Operation Samudra Setu took place?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on ships and seafarers due to the compact environment and forced ventilation systems onboard ships. In these trying times and difficult conditions, the Indian Navy took the task to evacuate citizens from overseas.

In the operation, Indian Naval Ships Jalashwa (Landing Platform Dock), and Airavat, Shardul and Magar (Landing Ship Tanks) participated, which lasted over 55 days and involved traversing more than 23,000 kilometers by sea.

This operation was undertaken by the Indian Navy in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Home Affairs, health and various other agencies of the Government of India and State Governments.

COVID-19 challenge

The greatest challenge for the Indian Navy during Operation Samudra Setu was to avoid any incident of the outbreak of infection onboard the ships during the evacuation operation. For the successful completion of the operation, “rigorous measures were planned and medical/ safety protocols unique to the operating environment of ships were implemented,” the Navy had said after concluding the operation.

All the ships, used for the operation, were “specially provisioned and the Sick Bay or the clinic onboard was especially equipped with COVID-19 related equipment and facilities,” it had said.