India

Indian Navy sources reject Pakistan claim of blocking its submarine

Pakistan army’s media wing, the Inter Services Public Relations, issued a statement on October 19, claiming an Indian submarine was detected by a Pakistan Navy patrol aircraft on October 16.

Moneycontrol News
October 20, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST
Pakistan navy

Pakistan navy "detected and blocked the Indian submarine on 16 Oct 21 from entering into Pakistani waters," according to the statement. (Representational image: Shutterstock)

The claim of Pakistan's military that its navy blocked an Indian submarine from entering into the country's waters has been rejected by Indian navy sources, reported The Times of India.

Pakistan army’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), issued a statement on October 19, claiming an Indian submarine was detected by a Pakistan Navy (PN) patrol aircraft on October 16.

The Indian Navy sources, however, said the GPS coordinates in the video show that the submarine’s location is around 140-150 nautical miles from Karachi, which is international waters, said the report.

The sources further said, “Territorial waters extend to just 12 nautical miles from the coast. It could be any country’s submarine in the video. There is a question mark on the authenticity of the video itself. Moreover, Pakistan has made such dubious claims in the past also.

In the statement, the Navy said that during the prevailing security milieu, a strict monitoring watch has been kept by the Pakistan Navy to safeguard maritime frontiers of the country. According to the statement, it is the third incident of its kind during which an Indian Naval Submarine has been prematurely detected and tracked by the Pakistan Navy's Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft.

Close

The army also shared short footage of the purported incident. An incident of this nature was last reported in March 2019 when the navy had detected and thwarted an attempted entry by an Indian submarine, the statement claimed.

"The Pakistan Navy used its specialised skills to ward off the submarine, successfully keeping it from entering Pakistani waters," it had said in a statement at the time. It claimed that another reported attempt by an Indian submarine was made in November 2016 which was tracked and pushed clear out of Pakistan's waters.

(With inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Pakistan
first published: Oct 20, 2021 09:42 am

