Indian Navy sounds alert at seas after intel of terrorists' intrusion

The Indian Navy has sounded high-alert at seas and in coastal areas in view of intelligence inputs that suspected terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have intruded into Tamil Nadu.

"In view of the intelligence inputs, the Indian Navy continues to maintain its high alert situation at seas and in coastal areas," a Defence spokesman told PTI here on August 24.

Security has been tightened across Tamil Nadu following intelligence inputs that members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba had infiltrated the state.

Coimbatore Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan had said on August 23 that the city was under a high alert following information that the terrorists were heading there.