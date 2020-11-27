PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 11:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Navy's MiG 29K jet crashes into sea; one pilot rescued, another missing

Indian Navy has deployed surveillance aircraft and ships to locate the missing pilot.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

A MiG-29K trainer of the Indian Navy ditched in the evening on November 26 while operating at the high seas and one pilot has been rescued while another is still missing, Navy officials said on November 27.

The incident took place at around 5 pm, they said. "One pilot has been rescued and searches by air and surface units is in progress for the second pilot," said an official.

The Navy has deployed surveillance aircraft and ships to locate the missing pilot. Sources said the Russian-origin jet had taken off from aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

A high-level inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident, the officials said. The INS Vikramaditya was part of the recent Malabar exercise involving the navies of India, the US, Australia and Japan.

The Indian Navy has a fleet of around 40 MiG-29K fighter jets and some of them operate from the aircraft carrier.
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 10:29 am

tags #Current Affairs #defence #India

