Indian Navy gets third Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj, to be commissioned in March

One of India's three Scorpene-class submarines -- INS Khanderi (Image- Indian Navy)

The Indian Navy has got its third Scorpene-class submarine, which will be commissioned as INS Karanj.

The submarine, which is docked in Mumbai’s Mazagaon, was launched in 2018 for sea trials. The fourth such submarine – Vela – is currently undergoing sea trials, while Vagir – the fifth – has just started harbour sea trial. The sixth one is still being worked upon.

All six submarines are being constructed under Project P-75. With these, India will be further strengthening its position as a submarine-building nation.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), which is among India’s leading shipyards, has delivered three Scorpene-class submarines to the Indian Navy, namely, INS Khanderi, INS Kalvari, and INS Karanj. Additionally, two SSk submarines that are still in service were also built by MDL in 1992 and 1994.

MDL has also constructed Missile Boats, Leander and Godavari-class frigates, Delhi and Kolkata-class Destroyers, Khukri-class Corvettes, Shivalik-class Stealth Frigates, the SSK submarines, and Scorpene-class submarines.

With IANS inputs.