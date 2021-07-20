Indian Navy bans flying of drones within 3 km over its installations in Mumbai

The Indian Navy on Tuesday prohibited the flying of any authorised aerial drones or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) within 3km of naval installations in Mumbai.

In a statement, the Navy said an area of 3 km from the perimeter of naval installations in Mumbai has been designated as a 'no fly zone' and it holds the rights to destroy any such UAVs.

The Navy said, An approval from the director general of civil aviation (DGCA) should be obtained through its website and a copy of the approval letter is to be submitted to the headquarters of Western Naval Command here, at least a week before the scheduled flying operations.

The Indian Navy reserves the right to confiscate or destroy any aerial drones or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) found flying within these areas without prior approval.

Operators found violating these guidelines will be liable for prosecution under the relevant provisions of law, the statement said.

All individuals or civil agencies are prohibited from flying any aerial drones within the zone for any reason, the Navy said.

Most of the restrictions were already in place but the defence establishments have been reiterating on these stringent norms after the drone attack that took place at the Indian Air Force's technical airport in Jammu on June 27, the Navy said.