172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|indian-monsoon-24-above-average-in-august-heavy-rain-to-continue-5754981.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 05:48 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Indian monsoon 24% above average in August, heavy rain to continue

Of the 36 meteorological subdivisions in India, monsoon rains have been either average or above average in 32 so far this year, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of the IMD said.

Reuters

Monsoon rains, which picked up pace in August, are likely to be heavy for the rest of the month, the chief of the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, potentially benefiting summer crops such as rice, corn and cotton.

After a patchy spell in the last two weeks of July, India received 24 percent above average rains so far in August, and the trend is likely to continue at least through this month, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of the IMD, told Reuters.

"There's no doubt that the quantity of rains has been excellent, but the other important feature of this year's monsoon is that the rainfall has been very well distributed across the country," Mohapatra said. "And that augurs well for our agricultural output this year."

Close

Of the 36 meteorological subdivisions in India, monsoon rains have been either average or above average in 32 so far this year, he said.

related news

The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96 percent and 104 percent of a 50-year average of 88 cm for the entire four-month season beginning in June.

India, where nearly half of the country's farmland lacks irrigation, has received 7 percent above average rains since June 1, when the monsoon arrived on the southernmost Kerala coast.

Farmers have planted 106.3 million hectares with summer crops so far, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare said, up 8.5 percent from last year as heavy monsoon rains in June spurred sowing in the world's leading producer of farm goods.

Until last week, planting of rice, the key summer crop, was at 37.8 million hectares, against 33.9 million hectares at the same time last year.

"Monsoon rains were rather robust in June and a little weak in July. Rains picked up in August, but we could again get to see a little bit of a weak spell in September," Mohapatra said.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 05:41 pm

tags #India #India Meteorological Department #monsoon #Weather

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.