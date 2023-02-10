 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian mission reaches out to students after modern slavery fears in UK

PTI
Feb 10, 2023 / 07:17 PM IST

The Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), a UK government intelligence and investigative agency for labour exploitation, said it has identified "more than 50 Indian students as being potential victims of modern slavery and labour abuse over the last 14 months" in relation to the case.

The Indian High Commission in London on Friday appealed to students from India to contact the mission for help and counselling amid fears that over 50 of them may have become victims of modern slavery while working at care homes in North Wales run by five Indian-origin persons.

The Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), a UK government intelligence and investigative agency for labour exploitation, reported earlier this week that it had succeeded in getting a court order against five individuals for labour abuse.

The GLAA said it has identified "more than 50 Indian students as being potential victims of modern slavery and labour abuse over the last 14 months" in relation to the case.

"We were concerned to read this news. Indian students who have suffered this, please contact us at pol3.london@mea.gov.in, and we will provide help/counselling. We assure you of confidentiality in our response," the High Commission tweeted.