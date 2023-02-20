 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘Indian minister had a point’: Jaishankar’s remark on ‘European mindset’ quoted by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Moneycontrol News
Feb 20, 2023 / 12:34 PM IST

Scholz’s comment comes days ahead of his visit to India from February 25 to February 26.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 17, 2023. The Munich Security Conference running from February 17 to 19, 2023 brings world leaders together ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine as Kyiv steps up pleas for more weapons. Thomas KIENZLE / AFP

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on February 19 quoted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s remark on the ‘European Mindset’ during the Munich Security Conference and suggested a change in the so-called ‘mindset.’

The Chancellor added that Jaishankar’s remark has been included in Munich Security Report 2023.

Jaishankar, while participating in the 17th edition of the GLOBSEC Bratislava Forum in Slovakia last year, replied to a question on India’s stand in the Russia-Ukraine war, and said, “Somewhere Europe has to grow out of the mindset that Europe’s problems are the world’s problems but the world’s problems are not Europe’s problems. That if it is you, it’s yours, if it is me it is ours. I see reflections of that.”

“This quote from the Indian foreign minister is included in this year’s Munich Security Report and he has a point. It wouldn’t be Europe’s problem alone if the law of the strong were to assert itself in international relations,” Scholz said.