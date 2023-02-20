‘Indian minister had a point’: Jaishankar’s remark on ‘European mindset’ quoted by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany, on February 17, 2023. The Munich Security Conference running from February 17 to 19, 2023 brings world leaders together ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine as Kyiv steps up pleas for more weapons. Thomas KIENZLE / AFP

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on February 19 quoted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s remark on the ‘European Mindset’ during the Munich Security Conference and suggested a change in the so-called ‘mindset.’

The Chancellor added that Jaishankar’s remark has been included in Munich Security Report 2023.

Jaishankar, while participating in the 17th edition of the GLOBSEC Bratislava Forum in Slovakia last year, replied to a question on India’s stand in the Russia-Ukraine war, and said, “Somewhere Europe has to grow out of the mindset that Europe’s problems are the world’s problems but the world’s problems are not Europe’s problems. That if it is you, it’s yours, if it is me it is ours. I see reflections of that.”

“This quote from the Indian foreign minister is included in this year’s Munich Security Report and he has a point. It wouldn’t be Europe’s problem alone if the law of the strong were to assert itself in international relations,” Scholz said.

“We have to generally address the interests and concerns of these countries as a basic prerequisite for joint action. And that’s why it was so important to me to not merely have representatives of Asia, Africa and Latin America at the negotiating table during the G-7 Summit last June,” he said.

Scholz’s comment comes days ahead of German Chancellor's visit to India from February 25 to February 26.

“I really wanted to work with these regions to find solutions to the main challenges they face growing poverty and hunger, partly as a consequence of Russia’s war, as well as the impact of climate change or Covid-19," he added.