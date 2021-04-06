Indian Medical Association urges PM Modi to open COVID-19 vaccination for everyone above 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16. (Representative Image)

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to expand the vaccination drive to include everyone above 18 years of age as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the country.

"At present, we are vaccinating the population above 45 years. In view of the rapid spread of the second wave of the disease, we suggest that our vaccination strategy needs to be geared up with immediate effect on war foot," the IMA, which is a grouping of doctors, said in the letter.

The IMA also suggested that walk-in vaccination should be available for everyone free of cost at the nearest possible place.

It also said private sector family clinics should be included actively in the vaccination drive

At present, only those above 45 are eligible for vaccination. More than 8.31 crore beneficiaries have received at least one dose so far, the health ministry said.

India reported 96,982 new COVID-19 cases and 446 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry's latest update.

On April 5, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote to Modi urging him to ease the age criterion for vaccination as their states get battered by the second COVID wave.