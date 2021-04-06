English
Indian Medical Association urges PM Modi to open COVID-19 vaccination for everyone above 18

India has reported 96,982 new COVID-19 cases and 446 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry's latest update.

Moneycontrol News
April 06, 2021 / 12:36 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16. (Representative Image)

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to expand the vaccination drive to include everyone above 18 years of age as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the country.

"At present, we are vaccinating the population above 45 years. In view of the rapid spread of the second wave of the disease, we suggest that our vaccination strategy needs to be geared up with immediate effect on war foot," the IMA, which is a grouping of doctors, said in the letter.

The IMA also suggested that walk-in vaccination should be available for everyone free of cost at the nearest possible place.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

It also said private sector family clinics should be included actively in the vaccination drive

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

At present, only those above 45 are eligible for vaccination. More than 8.31 crore beneficiaries have received at least one dose so far, the health ministry said.

Also read: Private sector needs to demolish vaccine hesitancy among employees and workers

On April 5, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote to Modi urging him to ease the age criterion for vaccination as their states get battered by the second COVID wave.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India
first published: Apr 6, 2021 12:36 pm

