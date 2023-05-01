 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian job market to see 22% churn in 5 years; AI, machine learning among top roles: WEF

PTI
May 01, 2023 / 06:29 PM IST

Regarding India, the WEF report said 61 percent of companies think broader applications of ESG (environment, social and governance) standards will drive job growth, followed by increased adoption of new technologies (59 percent) and broadening digital access (55 percent).

The report also found that manufacturing and oil and gas sectors have the highest level of green skill intensity globally, with India, the US and Finland featuring at the top of the list for the oil and gas sector.

The Indian job market is estimated to witness 22 percent churn over the next five years, with top emerging roles coming from AI, machine learning and data segments, a new study showed on Monday.

Globally, the job market churn is estimated at 23 percent, with 69 million new jobs expected to be created and 83 million eliminated by 2027, the World Economic Forum said in its latest Future of Jobs report.

"Almost a quarter of jobs (23 percent) are expected to change in the next five years through growth of 10.2 percent and decline of 12.3 percent (globally)," the WEF said.

According to the estimates of the 803 companies surveyed for the report, employers anticipate 69 million new jobs to be created and 83 million eliminated among the 673 million jobs corresponding to the dataset, a net decrease of 14 million jobs, or 2 percent of current employment.