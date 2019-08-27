Indian Institute of Petroleum sets up plant to turn plastic waste into diesel

Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on August 27 inaugurated a plant at the Indian Institute of Petroleum here which can turn plastic waste into diesel. Congratulated the scientists of IIP for discovering the technology after years of research, the minister said it was a commendable step towards ensuring freedom from plastic.

"By producing diesel out of plastic waste on a large scale, the plant is not just a good step towards freedom from plastic but will also reduce our dependence on other countries for petroleum products," Harsh Vardhan said after inaugurating the plant in the presence of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.