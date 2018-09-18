App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 18, 2018 05:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian Hotels Company inks pact for new Taj hotel in Dubai

The new Taj hotel is a greenfield project slated to open in early 2022 and would be part of Deira Waterfront Development.

PTI
 
 
Tata group's hospitality arm Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) said it has inked a partnership with Ithra Dubai LLC for a new Taj hotel at the Deira Creek in Dubai. Ithra Dubai LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD).

"The Middle East is a significant market for IHCL. We are honoured to partner with Ithra Dubai for this new hotel in Deira - the historical and cultural centre of Dubai," IHCL MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

Commenting on the partnership, Ithra Dubai LLC CEO Issam Galadari said: "We are delighted to partner with The Indian Hotels Company Limited and look forward to working with them to bring the iconic Taj brand to the Deira Waterfront Development in Dubai."

IHCL also operates Taj Dubai in downtown Business Bay and has two new hotels, Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers and Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm, Dubai opening in late 2018 and 2019 respectively.
First Published on Sep 18, 2018 04:54 pm

tags #Business #Dubai #IHCL #India #Taj Hotel

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

