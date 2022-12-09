 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian High Commissioner to UK Vikram Doraiswami presents credentials to King Charles III

Dec 09, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST

Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami has presented his credentials to King Charles III at Buckingham Palace in London, marking the formal start of his posting in the country.

Doraiswami is the first Indian envoy to be received at the palace by the King since the death of Britain's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, in September.

The ceremony on Thursday steeped in tradition involves a horse-drawn carriage, which conveyed the High Commissioner and his wife, Sangeeta, from their official residence to the palace.

They were also accompanied by Deputy High Commissioner Sujit Ghosh and senior officials and concluded the journey with the ceremonial feeding of the horses with carrots.

"Our friends in the United Kingdom really know how to make this feel very special as we get to go in a four-horse buggy, something specific for Commonwealth heads of mission. So, we have greater horsepower," Doraiswami said on a lighter note, with reference to the pomp and ceremony attached to the event.

"His Majesty was very warm and gracious, and our interaction was laced throughout with his great affection for India," he said, sharing reflections from his audience with the 74-year-old monarch.