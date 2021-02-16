Indian High Commission writes to UK MP Claudia Webbe after tweets on Disha Ravi arrest

British MP Claudia Webbe had first put out a tweet on February 13 supporting the agitating farmers. Then, on February 15, she had expressed her concern over the arrest of young women activists like Disha Ravi and Nodeep Kaur.

The Indian High Commission in London wrote an open letter addressing British MP Claudia Webbe on February 16 after she tweeted in support of the farmers’ protest and the arrest of student activist Disha Ravi.

The letter said the Leicester East MP should convey her concerns related to the community she represented to the High Commission.

In the open letter to Webbe, the Indian High Commission said the protesting farmers have been treated with “utmost respect and restraint” by the Government of India and security forces.

It further stated: “The Farm Acts were duly discussed and debated in the Parliament of India and their benefits have started reaching more than 100 million small farmers instantly.”



An Open Letter to Hon MP @ClaudiaWebbe pic.twitter.com/JdzyoHPfe8 — India in the UK (@HCI_London) February 15, 2021

The letter added: “Since the enactment of these reforms, discussions have been held with farmers and other stakeholders on their efficient implementation.”

The Indian High Commission reminded the UK MP that the Government of India has held 11 rounds of talks with the protesting farmers and made several suggestions to address their concerns, including postponement or amendment of the laws. However, the farmers rejected all these options.

The letter then went on to state that the protests are being led by a “small section of the Indian farming community”.

The High Commission concluded the letter saying Indian authorities are aware of the efforts of “vested interests abroad to fuel the protests through misinformation and incendiary assertions”.