Indian govt writes letter to Jack Dorsey after Twitter geotags Leh as part of China

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has written a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, conveying the government's strong disapproval over the misrepresentation of the map of India. The microblogging site has geotagged Leh in Jammu and Kashmir as a part of the People's Republic of China.

The letter, written by Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY, urged Twitter to fix the misrepresentation and reminded Dorsey that Leh is the headquarters of Union Territory of Ladakh. It stated that both Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir are integral and inalienable parts of India and governed by the Constitution of India.

Sawhney has warned that such misrepresentations will tarnish the reputation of Twitter. He has asked Twitter to respect the sensitivities of Indians on behalf of the government. Sawhney also added that any attempt by the social media giant to disrespect the sovereignty and integrity of India is unacceptable and unlawful.

Sawhney pointed out that such an incident will tarnish the reputation of Twitter and raise questions about its fairness and neutrality. The incident first came to light on Sunday when a journalist was live broadcasting on Twitter at a war memorial in Leh.

The journalist in question, Nitin A. Gokhale, tweeted, "Giving Hall of Fame as the location and guess what it is saying Jammu & Kashmir, Peoples Republic of China!"

Twitter has since responded to the letter saying that it is committed to working with the Government of India. "We respect the sensitivities involved and have duly acknowledged the letter."