Indian government thinks COVID-19 pandemic can be controlled by February, Here is why

A 10-member panel appointed by the government has said that the novel coronavirus has peaked in India and is likely to slow down with a gradual decrease in fresh COVID-19 cases. It has also advised against fresh lockdowns on the district or state level.

The committee, chaired by IIT Hyderabad professor M Vidyasagar, said that if all protocols are followed, the COVID-19 pandemic can be controlled by early next year, with minimal active symptomatic infections by February-end.

The panel's study titled 'Progression of the COVID-19 Pandemic in India: Prognosis and Lockdown Impacts' pointed out that without the nationwide lockdown, the pandemic would have hit India hard with over 1.40 crore cases in June.

It has also developed an evidence-based mathematical model for COVID-19 progression. The national level 'super-model' is based on various parameters such as the timing of the lockdown, alternative lockdown scenarios, the impact of migrant workers returning to their homes, and future course of the pandemic, including the impact of not following safety protocols.

"If all of us follow these protocols, the pandemic can be controlled by early next year with minimal active symptomatic infections by February-end. We do not yet know the weather-specific perturbations of this pandemic (in general, viruses tend to be more active in the colder environment) and the effects of possible future mutations in the virus. Hence, the existing personal safety protocols need to continue in full measure," Vidyasagar said.

The committee, which included professors from IITs and IISc besides scientists, noted that the imposition of an early and comprehensive lockdown pushed the peak of cases far into the future and also reduced the peak load on the system.

"With no lockdown, the pandemic would have hit India very hard, with a peak load of over 140 lakh cases arriving in June. Given our lack of preparedness back then, the healthcare system would have been overwhelmed, leading to many additional deaths," the panel report said.

"The peak of active cases came in late September at around 10 lakhs. By this time, we were far better equipped to handle the pandemic in terms of diagnostics and vital equipment inventories. Without a lockdown the number of deaths in India would have overwhelmed the system within a very short timeframe, and would eventually have crossed 26 lakhs fatalities," it added.

The committee also asserted that the imposition of various safety protocols such as wearing masks and social distancing, together with a comprehensive lockdown has allowed India to fare better than many other countries.

The report has recommended that the existing personal safety protocols need to continue in full measure, otherwise the country will see a sharp rise in infections.

Meanwhile, active cases of coronavirus infection in India remained below 8 lakh for the third consecutive day on October 19. India's caseload mounted to 75,50,273 with 55,722 infections being reported in a day. The death toll climbed to 1,14,610 with 579 fatalities being registered in a span of 24 hours, the Health Ministry data showed.