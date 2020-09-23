172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|indian-expat-to-travel-home-after-two-decades-gets-204195-waiver-in-overstay-fines-5875491.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 03:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian expat to travel home after two decades; gets $204,195 waiver in overstay fines

Thanavel Mathiazhaagan, 56, arrived in the UAE in 2000 through a recruitment agent on the promise of a job.

PTI

An Indian expat in the UAE will finally be able to return home after two decades after he was granted a waiver of nearly Dh 750,000 ($204,195) in overstay fines, according to a media report.

Thanavel Mathiazhaagan, 56, arrived in the UAE in 2000 through a recruitment agent on the promise of a job.

The agent, who also took Mathiazhaagan's passport, later went missing and he had to illegally stay in the UAE to provide for his family in India by doing part-time jobs, the Gulf News reported.

Close

Mathiazhaagan, who hails from Tamil Nadu, sought help from two social workers in the UAE to return home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The only documents he possessed was his employment visa entry permit and a copy of the last page of his passport, the report said.

related news

A K Mahadevan and Chandra Prakash, who helped Mathiazhaagan get an emergency certificate through the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi, said he had failed to get identity clearance from India during the pandemic as there was a mismatch in his father's name in documents back home and that shown in his passport.

Emergency certificate is a one-way travel document issued to Indians without a valid passport, to facilitate their return home, it said.

The duo said they approached the Indian embassy and the local departments in Mathiazhaagan’s village to rectify the mistake and process his documents, it said.

“Indian Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor took special interest in solving this case after the issue was taken up with him,” Prakash was quoted as saying by the Gulf News.
First Published on Sep 23, 2020 03:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Dubai #India #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.