 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Indian embassy organises Nepal-India Agri Meet to focus on potential of millets

PTI
Dec 16, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST

The meet organised on Thursday in association with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) saw participation from various institutions, including from the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Representative image

The Indian Embassy here has organised an India-Nepal Agri Meet cum curtain-raiser for the International Year of Millets 2023 to highlight the importance as well as the potential of the superfood in ensuring food security for the world.

The meet organised on Thursday in association with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) saw participation from various institutions, including from the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR), according to a press statement issued by the Embassy of India.

The event, which from the Nepali side was led by Dr. Govind Prasad Sharma, Secretary Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, also adopted a resolution to celebrate the International Year of Millets 2023 (IYM 2023) in the United Nations in 2021.

The resolution is an initiative of India and is supported by 72 other countries.

Sharma spoke about the importance millets hold in Nepal and also identified the areas of bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector.

Addressing the programme, Prasanna Shrivastava, Deputy Chief of Mission in the Embassy of India, highlighted the importance as well as the potential of millets in ensuring food security for the world.